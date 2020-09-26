Frustrated Graduate Burns All His Certificates Because He Could Not Secure A Job

Published:

A young graduate from Katsina state identified as Usman Abubakar has reportedly burnt including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), University degree, and WAEC certificates.





According to reports on various Hausa Facebook pages, the frustrated young Nigerian tore all the certificates and set them ablaze because he was unable to secure a job since graduation.





Usman is not the first Nigerian graduate to do this, recall that in 2019, a graduate burnt all his certificates, saying school is the biggest scam in the world.





In a video shared online, he was seen burning all his school certificates from Junior High School to the University level.

Share This