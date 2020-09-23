FRSC Confirms 23 Death From Scene Of Kogi Petrol Tanker Accident ( See Full Details)

Published:

The Federal Road Safety has confirmed the death of 23 persons at the scene of a petrol Tanker accident that occured at Felele, Lokoja in Kogi State today

Of the 23, four were burnt beyond recognition

This is the report as exclusively obtained by CKN NEWS

FRSC CRASH REPORT FROM RS 8.3 KOGI, COMMAND





Date: 23/09/2020





Incidence time: 08:30hrs





Report time:08:35





Arrival time:08:40





Response time: 5min





Route: ZRG-LKJ. Location:





Felele ( by oando filling station.)





People involved: 24





People injured: 1





People killed: 23 ( MALE 10, FEMALE 6 , CM 3, C 4 burnt beyond recognition )





Vehicles involved: 10





1. Vehicle Reg: NA





Vehicles categories: tanker 1, cars 5, tcl 3, mc 2





Causes: SLV, BFL





ACTIONS TAKEN: those killed and injured victim was taken to specialist hospital Lokoja for medical attention. Obstruction clearing is ongoing.









Share This