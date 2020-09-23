Wednesday, 23 September 2020

FRSC Confirms 23 Death From Scene Of Kogi Petrol Tanker Accident ( See Full Details)

Published: September 23, 2020

The Federal Road Safety has confirmed the death of 23 persons at the scene of a petrol Tanker accident that occured at Felele, Lokoja in Kogi State today 

Of the 23, four were burnt beyond recognition 

This is the report as exclusively obtained by CKN NEWS 

FRSC CRASH REPORT FROM RS 8.3 KOGI,  COMMAND


Date: 23/09/2020


Incidence time: 08:30hrs


Report time:08:35 


Arrival time:08:40


Response time: 5min


Route: ZRG-LKJ. Location:


Felele ( by oando filling station.)


People involved: 24


People injured: 1


People killed: 23 ( MALE 10, FEMALE 6 , CM 3, C 4 burnt beyond recognition )


Vehicles involved: 10


1. Vehicle Reg: NA


Vehicles categories: tanker 1, cars 5, tcl 3, mc 2


Causes: SLV, BFL


ACTIONS TAKEN: those killed and injured victim was taken to specialist hospital Lokoja for medical attention. Obstruction clearing is ongoing.




