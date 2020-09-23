FRSC Confirms 23 Death From Scene Of Kogi Petrol Tanker Accident ( See Full Details)

The Federal Road Safety has confirmed the death of 23 persons at the scene of a petrol Tanker accident that occured at Felele, Lokoja in Kogi State today
Of the 23, four were burnt beyond recognition
FRSC CRASH REPORT FROM RS 8.3 KOGI, COMMAND
Date: 23/09/2020
Incidence time: 08:30hrs
Report time:08:35
Arrival time:08:40
Response time: 5min
Route: ZRG-LKJ. Location:
Felele ( by oando filling station.)
People involved: 24
People injured: 1
People killed: 23 ( MALE 10, FEMALE 6 , CM 3, C 4 burnt beyond recognition )
Vehicles involved: 10
1. Vehicle Reg: NA
Vehicles categories: tanker 1, cars 5, tcl 3, mc 2
Causes: SLV, BFL
ACTIONS TAKEN: those killed and injured victim was taken to specialist hospital Lokoja for medical attention. Obstruction clearing is ongoing.
