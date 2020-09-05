FRSC Commissions 121 New Cadets As Officers

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Thursday 03 September,2020 commissioned 121 Officers after successfully completing an intensive Marshals Conversion Course at the FRSC Academy Udi in Enugu State

The Course ended with an impressive Passing Out Parade by the 121 Cadets held at the FRSC Academy Parade Ground, after which their new ranks of Assistant Route Commander ARC() were unveiled at a peeping ceremony held inside the FRSC Academy Ultra Modern Thearter.

The impressive ceremonies had in attendance Heads of sister Security Agencies, Political and Traditional Leaders and family members of the newly Commisioned Officers

During the Conversation Course the following Cadets distinguished themselves and were recognised accordingly-





a. Overall Best Graduating Cadet - Yusuf Pokyes





b. Commandant's Award - Oni Bosede Mercy





c. Best Behaved (Female) - Nyan Husseina





d. Best Behaved (Male) - Adamu Muazu





e. Best in Drills (Male) - Ajiji Mohammed





f. Best in Drills (Female) - Nick Sonia Ngozi





g. Best in Academics

Odey Naomi

The Special Guest of Honour at the Passing out Parade ( POP) and Peeping Ceremony is ,Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, MFR, mni, NPoM, the Corps Marshal, who was represented by the Deputy Corps Marshal Training , FRSC National Headquarters, DCM Shehu Alkali Zaki, fsi.

The Corps Marshal in his address during the Passing Out Parade, charged the young officers to imbibe the training received at the FRSC Academy especially on handling violent offenders; managing stressful patrol operations and considering the impact of the social media, positively project at all times the image of the Corps and the country during the discharge of their responsibilities .

The Corps Marshal said that with their training and injection into patrol operations , the Corps expects drastic reduction nationwide in cases of violent attacks of FRSC operatives and elimination of high handesness by any patrol operative.

The Commandant of the FRSC Academy, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele,, psc, commended the Corps Marshal for the robust support and provision of logistics which accounted for a successful training programme for the year 2019 Marshals Conversion Course.

The Commandant pledged to work hard in actualising the Corps aspiration of transforming the FRSC Academy into a top notched Degree Awarding Insitution and a World Class Regional Center of Excellence for Road Safety Management in Africa .

