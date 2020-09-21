FRSC Boss Oyeyemi Mourns Late Emir Of Zazzau

Published:

The Corps Marshal of FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed his condolences to the family of late Emir of Zazzau

Dr Oyeyemi made this via a press statement below

"My heartfelt and deepest condolences to people of Zaria, Zazzau Emirate and the entire Kaduna state and the Nation at large.





Emir of Zazzau, HRH Dr Shehu Idris, left a huge vacuum that is hardly to get some to fill the vacuum after 45years on the throne. He was a peace maker and peace promoter during his livelihood. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest and console the families left behind. Amen"

