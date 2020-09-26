Five Policemen Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Governor Again

Published:

For the second time in recent times, Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum escaped death his convoy was attacked near Monguno town.

The Borno officials were reportedly ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

It is still uncertain what the real casualty figure is, but sources say at least five security men might have been killed in the ambush.

It was, however, gathered that the casualties include both police, military personnel, and an unspecified number of civilians.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly hijacked in the attack.

Governor Zulum had flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga earlier today, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.

The governor is expected to receive about three thousand civilians who will be transported from IDP camps both in Maiduguri and Monguno on Saturday.

The attack on Friday is the second of its kind, stirring great concern.

Earlier in July, the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town

Governor Zulum had departed Maiduguri, the state capital for the northern part of the state in continuation of a food distribution programme, and a few kilometers to the town, gunmen opened fire on the governor and his entourage.









