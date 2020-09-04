First Cut:Pictures From Ongoing Wedding Of Buhari's Daughter Hanan

Published:

One of President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, is marrying her man, Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, today, September 4th.

Their wedding is currently holding in Aso Villa, Abuja. Here are first photos of the couple with some friends.

Turad is said to be the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.





Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

Share This