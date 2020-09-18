FG Orders Nigeria's Bank Account Holders To Begin Another Round Of Verifications

Published:

The Federal Government has directed all account holders in the country to obtain and fill self-certification forms in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.The directive contained in a series of tweets on Thursday stated that each account holder must submit the filled forms in their respective financial institutions.“This is to notify the general public that all account holders in Financial Institutions (Banks, Insurance Companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete, and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective Financial Institutions.“Persons holding accounts in different financial institutions is required to complete & submit the form to each one of the institutions,” it stressedThe government, however, stated that the exercise is part of due diligence exercise mandated by the banks and other financial institutions in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.According to the directive, the forms have been categorised into three: Form for Entity, for Controlling Person (Individuals having a controlling interest in a legal person, trustee, etc); and form for individualThe directive by the government warned that “failure to comply with the requirement to administer or execute this form attracts sanctions which may include monetary penalty or inability to operate the account.”

