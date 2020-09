Published:

Nigeria has lifted the embargo placed on Emirates Airline from flying into Nigeria as UAE resume issuance of Visa to Nigerians

This was the tweet of the Minister for Aviation Hadi Sirika on the matter





"UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent.





Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks 🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽"





Share This