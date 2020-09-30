Felix Duke Calls Out Pretty Okafor Over Creative Industry Group (CIG) Trademark Fraud

Published:

The President, Creative Industry Group (CIG) Amb. Felix Duke on Tuesday called out Mr Pretty Okafor, a PMAN factional leader, for alleged trademark fraud and impersonation.

Felix Duke in a statement signed by his counsel, Barrister Dami Damola Kolawole, accused Okafor of writing media firms and stakeholders to disregard Felix Duke's registered CIG.

Felix Duke further said that he is ready to pursue Pretty Okafor’s allegation of "intellectual property theft, passing-off of copyright work, criminal/unlawful conversion of ideas and trademark infringement" in court.

"The statements and allegations made by Mr. Pretty Okafor are nothing short of malicious assertions lacking any basis, and made with the intention to slander him." He said.

According to him, legal steps are already being taken to expose the truth and therefore, justice will prevail.

"It should be noted that Mr. Pretty Okafor made claims that Mr. Felix Duke was involved in intellectual property theft, criminal/unlawful conversion of ideas and infringement/passing off of trademarks.

"These allegations are not unconnected to ownership of the trademark ‘’CREATIVE INDUSTRY GROUP’’ (CIG) which is under the administration of Felix Duke.

"Mr. Pretty Okafor had earlier written letters to various persons, institutions, and organizations including Channels television, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board and Lagos State Honorable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, spreading such claims and allegations.

"Mr. Felix Duke enjoins all well meaning Nigerians to disregard these assertions as they are baseless and a figment of the imaginations of Mr. Pretty Okafor." He added.

Felix Duke further challenged Pretty Okafor to tender the evidence he had for claiming to be the one who registered the CIG trademark.

He added that CIG was registered by him in 2018 while the trademark number Okafor is circulating is a purported trademark not relating to him or the subject matter of his allegation and which investigation had revealed.

Barrister Dami Damola Kolawole further stated that whilst his client, Mr. Felix Duke is open to corporate reasoning, his client respects legal reasoning in factual comprehension and will not tolerate misrepresentation of facts.

