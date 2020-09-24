FEC Approves N12bn For The Construction Of Umuahia Arochukwu Highway

Published:

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved over 12 billion Naira for the construction of the Umuahia to Arochukwu Highway section in Abia State.

Briefing State House correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the length of the road is about 45 kilometers.

The FEC also approved over 3.7 billion Naira augmentation of contracts for the construction of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The Council further approved the award of contract for the design, manufacture, and supply of one unit of 150-ton Crain in the sum of over three billion Naira.

Share This