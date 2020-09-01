Fayemi Warns Newly Sworn In Commissioners

Published:

The Governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi has sworn in eight new commissioners and warned members of the State Executive Council to shun undue distractions and focus on the set goals of the administration.Governor Fayemi, while inaugurating the eight newly appointed commissioners and seven Special Advisers at the Governor’s Office hall, explained that the cabinet reshuffle is sequel to a midterm appraisal of his team.“We have recently carried out a midterm assessment of this administration and made a few changes in line with our performance and emerging reality towards refining our government agenda and strengthen our team,” Fayemi noted.“This account for the appointment of new people into various positions.”He called on the new appointees to see their new roles as service-driven and not for illicit gains.“To those coming on board, I encourage you to imbibe our ethos which sees public office as a privilege and an opportunity for service and not an occasion for self-aggrandizement or pecuniary gain,” Dr Fayemi stated.“Let me, therefore, sound a note of warning to all of you coming on board, your watchword should be delivery! Delivery and delivery! Very soon, electoral politics will be here, you must avoid any form of distraction from your primary duty of delivering public good to the good people of Ekiti State.”While some commissioners were reshuffled and others assigned new offices, some were not reappointed.The newly inaugurated commissioners are Barrister Akin Omole (Information and Values Orientation); Dr Oyebanji Filani (Health); Mr Akin Oyebode (Finance and Economic Development); Prince Olabode Adetoyi (Agriculture and Food Security); Otunba Oladiran Adesua (Housing and Urban Development); Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye (Education, Science and Technology); Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade (Women Affairs and Social Development); and Princess Iyabode Fakunle-Okhiemen (Environment and Natural Resources).The Special Advisers are Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure (Gender Empowerment and Social Mobilisation); Prof. Francesca Aladejana (Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education); (Mr Foluso Daramola (Governor’s Office); Chief Olusoga Davies (Political Matters); Chief Folorunso Olabode (Community and Rural Development); Architect Tope Ogunleye (Special Projects); Mr Ayoola Owolabi (Investment, Trade and Industries).Also inaugurated were Prof Femi Akinwunmi as Chairman of SUBEB and Mr Febisola Adewale, as member Local Government Service Commission.

