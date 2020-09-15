Exclusive: Africa's Movie Icon KOK Called To The Nigerian Bar (Pictures)

Published:

Africa's movie icon Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq. MFR aka KOK today joined hundreds of other graduands that were called to the Nigerian Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Kanayo O Kanayo graduated from the University of Abuja where he obtained his Bachelor of Law Degree before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School for his LLB.





By this feat the Mbaise , Imo State born actor has joined the privilege rank of few Nigerian celebrities with such honor

KOK who has over a hundred movie appearances to his credit also hold the prestige National Honor of MFR apart from being winning the African Actor of the Year Award.

His other National assignments include membership of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshal Unit.

An elated KOK who spoke to CKN NEWS exclusively after his call to the Bar said today is one of his happiest day because he has achieved one of his lifetime ambition of becoming a lawyer.

He is currently hosting some selected friends , family members and associates to a lunch at an exclusive hotel somewhere in the FCT to mark the occasion.





