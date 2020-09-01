EFCC Arrest 14 Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Awka With Exotic Cars

Published:

Enugu State zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State.EFCC Head of Media, Dele Oyewale, in a statement said they were apprehended on Monday based on intelligence.EFCC Arrests 14 Yahoo Boys In AnambraThe suspects, aged between 21 – 28 years, were nabbed at Okpuno Awka, Agu Awka and Ngozika estate.Items recovered were exotic vehicles including three Mercedes Benz 4matic, three Mercedes Benz AMG and two Lexus Rx salon cars.“Interim analyses of some of the suspects’ phones indicated they were involved in some suspected internet fraud which, include online bitcoin scam, love scam and identity theft”, Oyewale noted.The spokesman added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

