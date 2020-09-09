Donald Trump's Accusation: CAN Debunks Buhari's Claim On Killing Of Christians

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria, described Buhari’s revelation of his conversation with Trump as weak.

CAN’s Vice President and Chairman of the association in Kaduna State, John Hayab, in an interview, said, “Buhari and his government will never stop from amusing us with their tales by moonlight because what is happening in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Birnin Gwari, Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau and others cannot be described as a cultural thing.

“President Buhari’s weak story about his conversation with President Donald Trump further confirms why his government does not care about the killings in our country by calling them cultural things.

“Just this (Tuesday) evening, I received a report from the Kaduna Baptist Conference President about the number of their members that have been killed by bandits in Kaduna State from January 2020 to date to be 105 and our President will call it a cultural thing? All we can say is may God save our Nigeria.”

