Death Toll In Gov Zulum’s Convoy Boko Haram Attack Rises To 30

The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.

Two sources told AFP the number of fatalities from the attack Friday had doubled as more bodies were found and now included 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia, and nine civilians.

“The tally has increased to 30 as many bodies were picked in the surrounding areas after the attack,” one of the sources said, adding that “many people were injured”.

An ambush on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday left several persons, including security men dead.

The governor’s convoy was said to have been attacked between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.





