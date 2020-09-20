Breaking:Obaseki Wins Ize Iyamu In Oredo LGA (13 LGA Results Announced)

Published:

The gubernatorial candidate of the PDP and incumbent Governor Godswill Obaseki has won the election at Oredo LGAIn a collated result announced by INEC in Benin..The result are APC:18,365,PDP 43,498Total number of registered voters 309,968 ,Accredited Voter 64,783 ..Number of valid votes 62,578,Rejected votes 1,302 ,Total vote cast 63,880The candidtae of the APC Pastor Ize Iyamu and incumbent governor Godswill Obaseki are from same Senatorial districtSo far the result of 13 LGA has been declared ,leaving five more LGA to be declared.

Share This