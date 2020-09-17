Breaking :Shocking , Is Nigeria's 60th Anniversary Logo Plagiarized?

Published:

Emerging facts have revealed that Nigeria's 60th anniversary logo launched with so much funfair by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday must have been plagiarized by those who designed it

The logo it has been revealed emerged from a Russian gold mine logo which has been in existence

The Anniversary logo may become a source of copyright if it is established that the design which must have cost Nigeria's tax payers a fortune is not an original concept





This is not the first time the current government officials have been accused of plagiarism

A speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari years back was plagiarized from a speech

A campaign launched by the Ministry of uInformation under Alhaji Lai Mohammed was also a subject of plagiarism

And very recently a bill tabled by the Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila was also copied from a law passed in an Asian country

The Presidency is yet to react to the allegations

