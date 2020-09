Breaking :Obaseki Wins Ize Iyamu's LGA (Breakdown Of Votes)

Published:

After earlier disappearance the Returning Officer has reappeared with the result which CKN NEWS has decided to give a full breakdown as follows





Orhionmwon LGA





WARD ONE

APC 1472

PDP 1782





WARD TWO

APC 744

PDP 1255





WARD THREE

APC 1329

PDP 1101





WARD FOUR

APC 1115

PDP 1236





WARD FIVE

APC 1435

PDP. 1402





WARD SIX

APC 922

PDP 2086





WARD SEVEN

CANCELLED





WARD EIGHT

There was no election, it's was characterize by mayhem





CANCELLED





WARD NINE

APC 766

PDP. 1055





There was over votting in one unit 22, so it was cancelled

APC 742

PDP. 941





WARD TEN

APC 780

PDP 1214





WARD ELEVEN

APC 917

PDP 1481





WARD TWELVE

APC 1002

PDP 947





Total result for Orhionmwon





APC 10,458





PDP 13,445





Note :Orhionmwon LGA is the Local Government Area of APC candidate Pastor Ize Iyamu





