INEC officials announcing Edo gubernatorial election results have go on two hours break as results from the remaining two LGAs are being expected.

Results from Ovia South West and Orhionmwon LGAs are to be announced after the break.

Meanwhile INEC officers have confirmed the claim by the PDP agent on the sudden disappearance of Orhionmwon LGA Collation Officer after arriving at INEC headquarters, Benin, with election result.





