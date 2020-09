Published:





With the announcement of the result of the last Local Government Area election in the just concluded Edo Gubernatorial election by the Resident Electoral Officer, INEC has declared Mr Godwin Obaseki of the PDP as the winner of the election

The result of Ovia South West LGA as announced by INEC is as follows





APC 10,636





PDP 12,659





Total Result is





Apc 223,619





PDP 300,955





Total vote cast 550, 242





