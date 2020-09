Published:

The Independent Electoral Commission collating the Edo State Gubernatorial election has adjourned for one hour at exactly 8.00am on Sunday 20th September 2020

The INEC REC said this is the enable the Commission recieve the remaining results from five remaining LGAs

So far results from 13 out of the 18 LGAs have been declared by the Commission.

The candidate of the PDP Godswill Obaseki is currently leading his closest opponent Ize Iyamu of APC in all the results released so far



