Breaking :Godwin Obaseki Leading Ize-Iyamu As 11 LGA Results Are Declared (See Full Result Per LGA)

Godwin Obaseki, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, with over 50,000 votes.


Out of the results of 11 local government areas declared so far by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with three.

Below are the results declared at local government collation centres:

Igueben


PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199



Esan central


PDP: 10,964

APC: 6,719



Esan north-east

PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559

Esan south-east

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237



Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218



Owan east


PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295



Etsako west

PDP 17,959

APC 26,140



Egor

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202



Esan west

PDP – 17,433

APC – 7,189



Uhunmwonde

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972



Etsako east

PDP:  10,668

APC: 17,011



TOTAL



PDP: 182,473

APC: 131,741

Margin: 50,732

Results are being expected from collation centres across seven local government areas.


