Breaking :Godwin Obaseki Leading Ize-Iyamu As 11 LGA Results Are Declared (See Full Result Per LGA)

Godwin Obaseki, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, with over 50,000 votes.
Out of the results of 11 local government areas declared so far by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with three.
Below are the results declared at local government collation centres:
Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan central
PDP: 10,964
APC: 6,719
Esan north-east
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559
Esan south-east
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Owan east
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Etsako west
PDP 17,959
APC 26,140
Egor
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Esan west
PDP – 17,433
APC – 7,189
Uhunmwonde
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
Etsako east
PDP: 10,668
APC: 17,011
TOTAL
PDP: 182,473
APC: 131,741
Margin: 50,732
Results are being expected from collation centres across seven local government areas.
