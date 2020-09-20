Breaking :Godwin Obaseki Leading Ize-Iyamu As 11 LGA Results Are Declared (See Full Result Per LGA)

Published:

Godwin Obaseki, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, with over 50,000 votes.Out of the results of 11 local government areas declared so far by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with three.Below are the results declared at local government collation centres:IguebenPDP: 7,870APC: 5,199





Esan central





PDP: 10,964



APC: 6,719





Esan north-east



PDP: 13,579

Advertisement



APC: 6,559



Esan south-east



PDP: 10,565



APC: 9,237





Ikpoba Okha



PDP: 41,030



APC: 18,218





Owan east





PDP: 14,762



APC: 19,295





Etsako west



PDP 17,959



APC 26,140





Egor



PDP: 27, 621



APC: 10, 202





Esan west



PDP – 17,433



APC – 7,189





Uhunmwonde



PDP: 10,022



APC: 5,972





Etsako east



PDP: 10,668



APC: 17,011





TOTAL





PDP: 182,473



APC: 131,741



Margin: 50,732



Results are being expected from collation centres across seven local government areas.

Share This