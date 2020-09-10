Breaking: Fire Engulfs INEC Office ( Pictures)

Published:

Fire broke out today, Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure. The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at 7.30 pm. Men of the Fire Service are however currently containing the fire.

National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State in connection with preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for 10th October 2020, rushed to the office at about 8pm. The Administrative Secretary of the State, Mr. Popoola and some staff of the Commission are also there.





Barrister Okoye said investigation into the cause of the fire will commence promptly after the fire has been contained.

Share This