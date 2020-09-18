Breaking :Edo Election ..300 Policemen Have Surrounded My Hotel In Benin..Nyesom Wike

Published:

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has raised the alarm over the harassment of governors of the party in Benin, Edo State by the police.

He said information available to the party indicated that the party’s governors were being harassed at the West End Hotel, Benin City where they are currently staying.

Secondus said this at an emergency press briefing, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “We have information that governors of the APC, including the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege are staying at the house of the former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshimohole.

“But our own governors who are staying at the West End Hotel in Benin City are being harassed by policemen.

“The Policemen have surrounded the hotel and their lives are in danger. We call on IGP to ask the police to leave the place because their lives are in danger.

“If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in Benin. Our governors would remain in Benin, no one can intimidate us.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the international community. Elections must be free; elections must be allowed to hold.

Also speaking at the event, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said “there can’t be two separate rules.”

Meanwhile, over 300 Police personnel have besieged the hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is lodged while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Wike said over 300 Policemen had laid siege to the hotel. He lamented that Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Hope Uzodinma of Kano and Imo States respectively were all in Benin, carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

Press Statement

The attention of the entire People of Rivers State has been drawn to the siege laid at the Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State.





Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC.





Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.





And in a breach of the pledge they made security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.





May I on behalf of entire Rivers People Warn that we Shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor.





Signed:

Ambassador Akawor Desmond, Chairman

PDP Rivers State

