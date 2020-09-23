Borno State Gov Presents N20m Cheque To Widow Of Slain Colonel, N2m Each To Widows Of 3 Soldiers Killed With Him

Published:

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum visited the Widow of Late Colonel DC Bako today, Wednesday 23 September 2020. The Governor was received by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General AK Ibrahim at the Command Guest House Maiduguri.

During the visit the Governor expressed his deepest sympathy to the Widow of Late Colonel Bako and condoled her on the painful death of her Husband while serving his fatherland. Governor Zulum described the late senior officer as a fallen hero who was a great patriot and formidable commander and prayed for the repose of his soul.

He also used the opportunity to present a Cheque of 20 million Naira to the Late Colonel’s widow and donated 2 million Naira each to the family of the other 3 soldiers who died alongside Colonel Bako as a result of an ambush attack. Governor Zulum also reassured Mrs Bako of his promise to redeem his pledge of providing the late Senior Officer’s family with a house.

The visit was just one of the ways the Governor wished to express his appreciation to the commitment and scarify of Nigerian Army troops in the fight against insurgency in the North East Region on behalf of himself and the people of Borno State.

