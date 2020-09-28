Boko Haram Attack: Obi Expresses Shock, sympathises With Gov. Zulum, Other Victims

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on the recent Boko Haram attack on his convoy that left some security aides dead, with a call to the Federal Government to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and intensify efforts against terrorism in the country.

Obi in a statement by his Media Office on Sunday described as shocking, a violent attack of this magnitude on a serving Governor. He said the attack underscored “how monstrous and bold terrorism has become in the country and how vulnerable the poor masses are.”

The former Anambra State Governor explained that terrorism knew no tribe, culture nor religion, but affected everybody equally. He urged the Federal Government to intensify the fight against terrorism and employ the country’s security architecture to keep Nigerians safe.

Condoling with Zulum, Obi urged him to take heart while praying God to give him the fortitude to bear the loss of his men. Obi extended his condolence to the families of the victims with a prayer to God for their peaceful repose.

Share This