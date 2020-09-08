Best Of Nigerian CEO To Gather At ICT Impact CEO Forum On November 27

Published:

Most of the best Nigerian CEO in the information and communications sub-sector will gather at the 2020 edition of the ICT Impact CEO Forum scheduled to hold November 27 at the Prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki.

Organised by the leading ICT publication in Nigeria, ICT Watch Magazine the event will attract government officials, regulatory bodies, industry players, and all the crème de la crème in the country’s tech space.

Coming when the country is preparing to move to the next generation technology 5G to enhance connectivity, this year’s edition of the event is themed ‘5G: The Future is Here’. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami is the Special Guest of Honour at the event while the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications, Prof Umar Danbatta is billed to present the keynote address.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of ICT Watch Magazine, Mr Tayo Adewusi, the Impact CEO Forum is envisioned as the foremost impactful meeting of top-level executives to assess the impact of ICT on their businesses and make projections into the future.

“It is a must-attend event for those interested in the deployment of ICT to improve efficiency and productivity. As such, the Impact CEO Forum is expected to attract about 200 participants across all sectors of the economy”, he said.

Adewusi added that the event will hold concurrently with the Africa Digital Awards (ADA), through which the distinguished individuals, government agencies, state governors who have ben “using the potent power of ICT” to execute different ideas would be honoured.

He said the Impact CEO Forum offers an opportunity to expand the business network of “contacts, identify potential partners and share experiences and valuable time”.

The organiser said a comprehensive list of confirmed participants would be provided “on request” few days before the forum. “This will encourage participants to arrange for meetings in advance and make the most of the forum”.

Already, six lead papers will be presented at occasion. The presenters, he said, have been confirmed for the event. According to the organisers, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ferdi Moolman is to present the first lead paper ‘Readiness for 5G: Technology & Service perspective.’

The second lead paper is to be presented by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on how 5G can lead to growth in agriculture, healthcare, transportation, smart cities, and other industries in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar is expected to present a paper on how the 5G revolution will drive future government, while the Chief Executive Officer of VDT, Mr. Biodun Omoniyi is to deliver a paper on delivering technology excellence for a 5G world. Managing Director of Inlaks, Mr. Femi Adeoti is billed to present a paper on how will 5G shake up banking and FinTech.

Expected attendees at the event include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT); National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP); Galaxy Backbone Limited; and Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

Others are the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON); Nigeria Computer Society (NCS); Nigeria Internet Group (NIG) Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN); Nigeria Internet Registration Agency (NIRA); Telecom companies IT companies; Lagos State Government; and representatives from Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Ondo states Assemblies.

