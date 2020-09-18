Bandits Kill Police DPO In Sokoto

Published:

Some daredevil gunmen suspected to be bandits struck in the early hours of Thursday and killed no less than two police officers in Gidan Madi area of Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State.A source who spoke on the incident confirmed that one of the deceased is the current Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gidan Madi police station in Tangaza local government area.The source said another police officer was also killed before the bandits abducted two wives of a prominent businessman in the area.It was said that the policemen were ambushed and killed by the bandits while trying to rescue the abductees.Another account said that the bandits first stormed the station, killed the DPO and one inspector of police before abducting the housewives at their residence.It was said that the bandits went away with the guns of the slain officers.The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command confirmed that two of its men were killed by bandits in an attack on Thursday morning.A statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, and released to journalists in the state on Thursday confirmed the development.He confirmed that the DCO of Gidan Madi Divisional Headquarters in Tangaza local government reported the unwarranted bandits’ attack.“On 17/0/2020, there was an unwarranted armed banditry attack reported by DCO, Gidan Madi Division.“The Divisional Headquarters was attacked by a group of about 100 armed men dressed in army camouflage.“As a result of overwhelmingly heavy exchange of fire, the DPO and one Inspector Mohammed Abdullahi were shot dead, while one ASP Sani Abdullahi sustained an injury on his leg.”The statement further said the Commissioner of Police immediately led a team of forces which includes DCP Operations, Commander of PNF and Area Commanders to the scene of the incident.“He assessed the situation, held an emergency meeting with the sole administrator, district head, heads of sister security agencies with a view to strengthening the security architecture of the area to forestall further attacks and bring the perpetrators to book.”The statement, however, disclosed a team of investigators led by DCP SCID has commenced investigation in earnest while intelligence report is also being gathered for aerial support operations.

