Assault :Court Orders Senator Elisha Abbo To Pay N50m To Lady

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory has awarded a cost of N50 million against Senator Elisha Abbo.





Senator Abbo was ordered by the court to pay N50 million to Osimibibra Warmate, the woman he assaulted on camera in March 2019.





The civil judgement is coming in weeks after a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja acquitted the Adamawa-North lawmaker of charges of assault instituted against him by the police.





Magistrate Abdullahi Ilelah had upheld a no-case submission filed by Mr Abbo stating that the police failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the lawmaker assaulted the Complainant

