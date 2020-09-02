Akwa Ibom INEC REC Mike Igini Seeks N1bn From Edo APC ,Demands Apology Be Aired On AIT, Channels , NTA

Published:

Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini is demanding N1 billion damages from the All Progressives Congress (APC) media campaign chairman in Edo State, John Mayaki for alleged defamation of character.His counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor, in a letter dated August 1, 2020, addressed to Mayaki, is also demanding an apology to be broadcast on Channels Television, AIT, NTA and published on a full page in Tribune, Punch, Guardian, Vanguard and Sunday Sun newspapers, within 48 hours from the receipt of the letter.Igini is taking exception to a statement credited to Mayaki in a newspaper on Sunday, 30th of August, 2020, that he was meddling in Edo governorship election to favour of another political party. The letter added that “expectedly, your published words above, have subjected our client to continuous ridicule and opprobrium resulting in the destruction of his hard-earned reputation over the years.“Consequently, we have been instructed by our client to demand from you a retraction of the defamatory statements and an apology to be broadcast on Channels Television, AIT, NTA and to be published on a full page in the Tribune newspapers, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspapers, Vanguard newspapers and Sunday Sun newspapers, within 48 hours from the receipt of this letter.“We also demand the modest sum of N1 billion from you as damages for the said defamatory statements. “Take notice that if you fail, refuse or neglect to comply with the above demand, within the stated period, we shall have no other option than to perfect our client standing instructions against you. “Take this as a pre-litigation letter.”

Share This