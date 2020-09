Published:

APC Governorship Candidate in the just concluded Edo election , Pastor Ize Iyamu today in Abuja met with the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party Gov Buni and other APC governors in Abuja

The meeting which was still ongoing as at the time of filing in this report is Ize-Iyamu first public outing after losing the election to incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki

