AfDB President Akinwunmi Adesina Visits Goodluck Jonathan

President of African Development Bank Akinwunmi Adesina today paid a courtesy visit to his former boss Goodluck Jonathan.

He was a Minister of Agriculture under Goodluck Jonathan.

This was the post by the former President on the visit

"I received in audience today Dr. Akinwumi Adesina President of the African Development Bank ( AFDB).

After serving our nation diligently, I am pleased that Dr. Adesina has continued to put up a stellar performance on the international stage.

I am inspired by his zeal and patriotism for Africa and I am without a doubt that he will continue to make all of us proud.

- GEJ"

