Adams Oshiomhole Finally Break Silence On Edo Election

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday night broke his silence on the outcome of the last Saturday governorship election in Edo state which his party lost marginally to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and accepted the outcome of the poll as the desire of God.





Oshiomhole, who used an unusual avenue, a gymnasium, to make his first public comment on the election, waxed philosophical as he intoned that life is about winning some and losing some.

In the one minute and 39 seconds video recorded after a walkout in his personal gymnasium, the former governor of Edo State, who fell out with his two godsons, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said that contrary to the thinking that he would be down by the outcome of the election, he remains strong and healthy.





“In life, you work hard and leave God for the outcome. You do your best and trust God to bless your efforts. I feel good, I feel strong, thank God. In life, you win some and you lose some but life goes on”, he philosophised.





While thanking those who stood by him, the former Labour Leader, said that he was aware that “a lot of people will be thinking now, oh, Comrade must be down, but I am not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.”





He added that he was inspired by the determination of the aged and nursing mothers who endured the harsh weather to cast their votes, saying that if septuagenarians were not frustrated ” because card their card readers are not working, it inspired me that if at their age they don’t give up, why should I give up.”





“And I ask our people to have faith in our country because we are not going to have another one. This is our country and we must make it great. We must strengthen democracy, we must improve on it. No matter the outcome of an election, or a particular edition of a process, have faith in God and have faith in our country,” he counselled.





Oshiomhole, though won five out of six local councils in his Edo North Senatorial District he shares with Shaibu, the votes were too few in number to give his APC the day and the PDP coated home to victory by winning 13 councils out of the 18 Local Government Areas in the state





