60th Independence Anniversary:Buhari To Address Nigerians Live From Eagles Square On Oct 1st

Published:

OCTOBER 1: PRESIDENT BUHARI TO ADDRESS THE NATION FROM EAGLE SQUARE

As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10am which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday.





Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 30, 2020





UPDATE ON OCTOBER 1: PRESIDENT BUHARI TO BROADCAST TO THE NATION





As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.





All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.





The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.





This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1.





Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 30, 2020

Share This