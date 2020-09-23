23 Year Daughter Of Ex Sokoto Governor Wammako, Die From Child Birth Complications,Buried

Published:

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, on Thursday, lost his daughter, Sadiya, at the age of 23 years.The deceased died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following delivery complications.Her funeral prayer was conducted same night at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Liman Malami Shehu Akwara.The funeral prayer was attended by Senator Wamakko, former Deputy Governor and National Commissioner, National Population Commission, Alhaji Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, as well as another former Deputy Governor and Executive Secretary, Police Trust Fund, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.Other dignitaries who attended the funeral prayer of the deceased were Magajin Garin Sokoto and Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba and Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, respectively.Others were the Members of the State House of Assembly, led by the House Leader, Alhaji Bello Isa Ambarura, serving, former members of the National Assembly, former Commissioners, former Permanent Secretaries and former Directors General, as well as former Chairmen of local governments.The funeral prayer was also attended by the State former Head of Service, Alhaji Bature Shinkafi and the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, who led other state and local governments’ executives of the party.Others who attended the funeral prayer were Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, Sheikh Ahmadu Helele, Sheikh Bashir Gidan Kanawa, Sheikh Abdulaziz Kofar Rini, Sheikh Yahuza Shehu Tambuwal and several other Islamic clerics, as well as traditional rulers, among thousands of other sympathizers.Special prayers were also offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.The late Sadiya is survived by her parents, her husband, Tambari Yusuf Arkilla, a staff of Nigeria Ports Authority, Lagos, as well as a five-year-old daughter.She had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

