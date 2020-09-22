22 Year Herder Ready To Offer 150 Cows To Marry Buhari's Daughter

Published:

As the wedding of Hanan, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, was taking place on Friday, a number of young men must have been biting their fingers over their loss.

Abdullahi Bashir, a 22-year-old son of a herder from Adamawa State, would have been one of them but for his assertion that he is happy for her despite the fact that nothing would have made him happier than to marry her.

He even offered a contribution to the wedding activities when his bold moves to date her hit a solid wall.

After all efforts to meet the girl personally to express his love failed, the young Fulani man took to social media, posting a video in which he offered 150 cattle as bride price if she agreed to his proposal.

When he learnt that she was getting married to another man, he accepted it as the will of God and announced his contribution of 50 cattle for the wedding ceremony.

