Zamfara Governor To Introduce Death Sentence For Reckless Drivers ,As BUA Truck Kill 16

Published:

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has promised to reintroduce serious punitive measures of death for reckless drivers in the state following the accident that claimed 16 lives on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred when a truck lost control and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Matawalle along Gusau/Funtua Road.

The governor made this known when he led his cabinet members and the management of BUA Group to a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, on Saturday.

He announced a donation of N2m to families of each of the deceased, who had a wife and N1.5m to families of those unmarried among them.

The governor further declared that he will put the next of kins of each of the victims on a monthly allowance of N50,000 each.

He said his administration will introduce speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement on trucks and drug tests on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving, which usually ended in fatalities.

Matawalle noted that the measures had become necessary so that drivers and their families will no longer think they will have it easy if they kill anyone, adding that the lives of citizens of the state were more valuable than any other thing.

He urged management of BUA company to call their drivers to order and caution them on acceptable speed limit.









Share This