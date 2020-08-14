You've Finally Killed Her..Young Man Laments Death Of Fiancee Crushed To Death In Lagos

Published:





A young man whose fiance was killed in Lagos few days to their has lamented her death and berated her working place COLDSTONE ICE CREAM for her death

The lady crushed to death in Lagos weeks to their wedding,, Fiance breaks silence. (photos)





Where do I even start from. Yesterday August 12th is a day I will never forget. The most precious woman in my life left me. A woman I cherish so much decide to leave me in this world. How can you leave when we have few weeks to our wedding ? How can you leave when your car will arrive next week? How can you leave mr Charles and I.





I loved you with everything I have. I promise you everything you have ever wished for I will make sure you have it. Oh Emife you broke my heart into pieces. Wednesday morning when you were about to leave for work I said baby you look so beautiful are you sure you are going to work you laughed and I smiled as well. I decide to take you to bus stop as usual. You even buy me egg rolls for me and my friend. And told me you will come home by 5pm so you can cook Cos you haven’t cook for a while Cos of work.





I never knew you were saying goodbye to me I couldn’t notice it Ahh .You are the only woman that has ever cook for me. You brought love and happiness into my life and replace it with this pain. How can you do this to someone you love. Oh Emife you are too good, everyone loved you they cared about you how could you? My mother hasn’t been herself. Every one are going through pains Cos of you. I have been searching for you at home I check all the whole rooms I couldn’t find you. I screamed your name, no answer.





How can I survive this wicked world without you? I warned you about Cold stone, they are blood suckers they don’t care about you . All the care is their money. I asked to resigned you said baby wait you will at the right time. Every day cold stone keep stressing your life. I keep telling you don’t let cold stone kill you for me. Oh they finally kill you for me. They achieved their wishes. They made you go through pains until you die. They use you. They have your pictures of you on their Advert yet they won’t pay you.





They made you suffer until you die. You complained of mr Dapo every day problem.I hope he’s happy now that you are no more . Baby guess what? Cold stone still continue with work. Someone has already replaced you. What I told you and warned you about has come to reality. Baby how can I recover from this? 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭





The life is meaningless until you make my life meaningful how can you leave like that? The drinks for your bride price is ready. Oh baby we are supposed to go shopping tomorrow for our wedding. I tried to saved you but I was too late. I was told you had an accident I was on my way. There was traffic I drop from the car and start running looking for you so I can take you to hospital, I ran and ran until I saw you oh baby you were gone. I cried I screamed, called your name in the middle of the road I was mad, you couldn’t say baby I am okay. 😭😭😭 I beg you to wake up let’s talk you refused.





I hold yours hands they were cold. Getting to Mortuary I was told to remove your previous ring, I said baby they asked me to remove the engagement ring you love so much, you couldn’t say a word. Your body was cold I said baby do you wanna take shower you couldn’t answer, I hug you, I kissed you yet you couldn’t even respond to me. How can you do this ? The pain is too much. If money could bring you back I will give up everything on my name. My heart hurts so badly. Where are you? Come to me. I will always visit your grave. I will bring you flower. If you ever get a chance to appear to me. I will be waiting.





Your pictures on the wall will remain there. I love you baby. I can’t even stop crying. How can you do this to me? This is very hard for me @coldstonecreamery_nigeria you killed my wife. You stressed her until she die.

@coldstonecreamery_nigeria no single humanity in you all. They use their workers until they die or they sack them. It will never be well with you people for taking Emife way from me. @coldstonecreamery_nigeria you made my life miserable. All my dream is destroyed by @coldstonecreamery_nigeria 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 baby where are you ahhh.





May her gentle soul rest in peace.

