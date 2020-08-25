Woman Petitions Police Over Rape Attempt By French Boss

Published:

A rights group has petitioned Lagos police after a Lagos-based Frenchman attempted to rape his Nigerian staff in his home.Human Rights Initiative for the Downtrodden is pushing the case on behalf of the woman Mariam Ukpoji, who worked as a steward for the Frenchman Gueho Benoit, and her husband Clement Ukpoji.According to the petition, the woman’s husband works as driver for Bourbon Inter Oil Nigeria Limited, Ikoyi, Lagos, while the wife works as a steward for Benoit and they both live in the accommodation provided by the company.They stated that the European summoned the victim and made moves to rape her but the woman was able to fight back and cry out for help.“Having lured the wife into his apartment under the disguise of reporting the husband’s attitude, Benoit then sexually harassed, assaulted, abused, molested and brutalised the wife to the extent of striping her half-naked upon her refusal to surrender.“The woman screamed very hard before the security officers on duty and others came to rescue her by forcing the door open.“He was caught in the act fully naked and the wife half-naked,” Kenpeacemaker Onojah, President of Initiative for the Downtrodden, narrated.He added that after so many pleas, Benoit was freed while the victim reported the matter to the oil company.The human rights group boss also stated that his group in another complaints and report to the company demands the company produce the French citizen at the Human Rights office for amicable remedy of the wrong with respect to the civil rights.It also said reporting doesn’t foreclose their right to make the matter public or to report to other concerned authorities including the French embassy.He, however, stated that days after, police officers stormed the home of the victim to brutalise both she and her husband while also threatening to kill them.“Benoit pleaded and promised that he would pay N200,000 to the victims as compensation.“The victims immediately reported the matter to the Bourbon Inter Oil Company via the Personal Assistant to the Managing Director, who assured the victims of justice and that the management had already commenced the managerial investigative steps into the matter,” he added.Onojah urged the Lagos Police Commissioner to swiftly commence an investigation into the matter to ensure the culprits were brought to book while the police officers are also identified and punished.

Source:Daily Trust



