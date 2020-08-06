We Will Recover Looted N9bn From Ajimobi's Aides..Oyo State Govt

Published:





The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will retrieve the billions looted by officials of the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.



According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, the governor said this on Wednesday at the commencement of the construction of the 21-km Ajia-Airport-New Ife Expressway, in Ajia town.



The 21-kilometre road project was awarded at the cost of N8.5bn.



Although the governor did not mention his predecessor’s name, he said the funds stolen in 96 months preceding his assumption of office would be retrieved.



Ajimobi ruled the state for eight years, which is the same as 96 months before Makinde took over.



Makinde said, “I heard somebody criticising us on radio concerning the N100bn bond and was of the opinion that this administration wants to put the state in debt.



“For the period of eight years they spent in office, they were only preoccupied with how to corner N1bn monthly into their private pockets.



“They spent 96 months in office, that means they have Oyo State’s N96bn with them. We will retrieve every fund that belongs to Oyo people for the purpose of infrastructure development.”



Makinde said his administration would reduce the infrastructure deficit in the state within a very short time.



Share This