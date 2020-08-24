We Will Avenge The Killing Of 21 Of Our Members In Enugu By DSS..IPOB Vows

Published:

The Media and Public Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, on Sunday in a statement in Anambra State said IPOB would avenge the killing of its members in Enugu.The group said, “Today (Sunday), the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically which consumed the lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for no just cause or provocation.“Those responsible for this barbaric killing in Enugu today must pay for their actions against IPOB at the appropriate time. It is laughable for the DSS to be claiming that they lost five personnel in the hands of unarmed and peaceful people. It is clear to all that IPOB doesn’t carry arm.”The group warned that keeping quiet and following the rule of law should not be misconstrued as weakness on its part.It added, “We are warning and asking the Nigerian government and its security operatives to stop this atrocity. Why have they refused to confront Fulani terrorist herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru group, Fulani bandits, ISIS and other groups ravaging the country and busy killing innocent and unarmed citizens of IPOB?”

Share This