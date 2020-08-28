Update :Two Die In Lagos Helicopter Crash ( watch video)

Published:





A helicopter crash has killed two people and critically injured one person in the Opebi area of Lagos State on Friday, according to a state official.





Sources say that the helicopter a Bird 206, which belongs to Quorum Aviation, came in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger.





According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, the injured victim has been taken to the hospital, while the dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary.









Emergency services from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the traffic management agency, and other sister agencies have been mobilised to the scene





Tunji Oketunmbi, the spokesperson of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had earlier confirmed the incident

