Justice I Harrison of the Federal High Court in Lagos today struck down the power of Eko Electricity Distribution Company to demand that a new tenant or new owner of a property should pay for power consumed on a property by the previous tenant or owner.





An aggrieved customer who took the matter to Court, posted that Justice Harrison upheld their position and went ahead to award N1,000,000.00 as damages against Eko Electricity.





