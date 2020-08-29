Tinubu ,Lagos APC Pick Immediate Past MD Polaris Bank ,Tokunbo Abiru As Late Senator Osinowo Replacement

Published:

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has adopted former CEO of Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s consensus aspirant for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial district by-election scheduled to hold October 31.State chairman of the party, Hon Tunde Balogun disclosed this in a telephone interview with Saturday Tribune on Friday.According to him, although Abiru is the sole aspirant, primary is going to be held to validate his candidacy.He said, “Tokunbo Abiru is not APC candidate yet. He is our consensus aspirant. Our party leaders have agreed to have him as consensus aspirant but in accordance to our constitution, we are still going to have primary in our party.He is the only aspirant that has bought the form to contest for the seat.It is when the primary is held that he can become our candidate. The primary is September 3

The seat became vacant with the death of Senator Osinowo



The time for purchase and submission of form has expired. He is the sole aspirant but we still have to do our primary to confirm his candidacy. The primary is an affirmation of his aspiration therefore we have to do it.”



Sources disclosed that Abiru is the main choice of strong man of APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu





