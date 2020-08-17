Monday, 17 August 2020

Thousands Of APC Supporters Take To The Streets Of Bayelsa To Celebrate Nullification Of Gov Diri's Election

Published: August 17, 2020


Thousands of APC supporters today took to the streets of Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital to celebrate the nullification of Governor Duoye Diri by an Election Tribunal 



Carrying various banners the party members alleged that the directive  of the tribunal that INEC should conduct another election within 90 days will favour their party 

It is yet to be seen if APC will be able to present a candidate in the rescheduled election after the disqualification of its candidate at the last election 


