The Escape Of Ibadan Serial Killer Has Been The Worst Scare In My Career..Oyo CP

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Joel Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has confessed that the escape of alleged serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, from lawful police custody gave him the greatest nightmare in his career.

The Police Officer also submitted that when he learnt about the escape of Shodipe, the alleged serial killer in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, from police custody at Mokola in Ibadan, it gave him sleepless nights until the suspect was re-arrested by men of the command.

Enwonwu admitted this much while featuring on a live programme, Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, anchored by Olayinka Agboola on Space 90.1fm in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the notorious suspect, who claimed to be 19 years old, supposedly escaped after a police officer, who was said to be off duty, opened the cell for him to take a bath.





According to Enwonwu, the incident not only made the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to call him, but it raised an uproar internationally, with people contacting him from the United States of America and Italy among others.

He said: “It was the greatest nightmare of my life.





“I had sleepless nights because people were saying all sorts of things and they kept calling me, that I should be removed from my post, even though they knew that I was not the one responsible for his escape.





