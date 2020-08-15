Teacher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo For Raping 10 Year Old Pupil

Published:

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced a teacher, Omotayo Adanlawo, to life imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl.The convict was arrested by the men of the state police command for committing the crime at Iju town, in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state in 2018.The victim was said to be a daughter of the founder of a church which the paedophile attended in the community.Prior to the judgment, it was gathered that the convict had been facing the trial for over two years while witnesses had been called by the court to testify on the matter in the court.After the series of arguments from both prosecuting and defence counsels , the trial judge, Justice Samuel Bola, while delivering his judgment, said the defendant was unable to prove his innocence in the matter beyond reasonable doubt.He also held that Adanlawo failed to give convincing evidence and testimony to prove his innocence. He sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment.The judgment came few days after a state high court, presided over by Justice Bode Adegbehingbe sentenced a tricycle rider, Blessing Kingsley, to life imprisonment for committing a similar offence in Ondo town.

Share This