Strike :Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots

The management of Bristow Helicopter has sacked over 100 pilots and engineers – both National and Expatriates.



This is coming on the second day of the industrial strike action embarked upon by its workers under the aegis of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers who were demanding equitable salary remuneration.



The airline blamed the sacking on the impact of COVID-19 in the sector.



A statement from management partly read, “The combined effects of these ‘arising’ has resulted in very significant reductions to our business particularly a reduction in the number of contracted aircraft in Nigeria. As a result, the company must now restructure all aspects of its business model (both Rotary & Fixed Wing), including an extensive review of its operations and we continue to drive efficiencies, but with zero compromises to safety and our core values.



“One of these measures includes the right-sizing of the business to ensure that the company has the optimal level of personnel to continue the safe delivery of its services to its clients, whilst allowing the appropriate capacity for future growth. Accordingly, and with much regret, the company has taken the very difficult decision to release over 100 pilots and engineers (both National and Expatriates) over the next couple of weeks.”



The development is coming in the midst of an ongoing face-off between the unions and the Bristow management over labour matters.



National Vice President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Capt. Yakubu Dukas confirmed the development, vowing to fight the management’s act.



