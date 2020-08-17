Southern Kaduna:CAN To Meet Nasir El Rufai On Monday

“My coming today is to identify with the oppressed people of Southern Kaduna whether Christian or Muslims. I come here not to see you alone but I will see the governor on Monday “he said. According to him, the genocide in Kaduna is creating bad image for the country outside.
He said the Shariah council could not achieve peace by calling for more death. “When you are talking about peace and you say it is about killing somebody, is that peace? It is to bring further violence to the nation because Zamani Lekwot has his own people; they will not allow that. A government that attempts that is looking for a greater trouble,” he said.
