Soldiers Rearrest Another Escaped Prisoner In Jos

Published:

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at BISICHI Area Command of Barkin Ladi Plateau have rearrested another escaped Prisoner, Mallam Adam Yusuf, one of the 6 notorious inmates that escaped at High Court Barkin Ladi on 23 July 2020.





It would be recalled that OPSH following a manhunt operation that was launched had earlier rearrested Mallam Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the escapees and had since handed him over to Nigerian Correctional Service Plateau State, bringing the total rearrested into 2.





The latest arrest by the troops was made in an abandoned house at Bisichi Village of Barkin Ladi Plateau State at about 1530Hrs today 18 August 2020.





The 19 years old inmate have confessed to be among the escapees. It is pertinent to stress that concerted efforts are ongoing to rearrest the remaining. Information that may lead to the rearrest of the remaining inmates are therefore solicited from the members of the general public.





The rearrested criminal will be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service Plateau State Command for necessary action.

